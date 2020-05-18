Ever since the lockdown and talk of needing a mask, my 85-year-old mother, Esther de los Santos, has been busy sewing. She will set her phone to her favorite music and listen to Ramon Ayala or Flaco Jimenez and stay busy sewing.
She is making masks for her children and grandchildren, many who are essential workers.
She has made several different styles with various prints and fabric. She has Dallas Cowboy print, the Spurs as well as many others. She also made one using the fabric from a beautifully embroidered pillow case that was given to her by her aunt who passed away several years ago. She was no longer using it as a pillow case because it was fairly worn but kept it because of the embroidery.
Contributed by Patricia Trevino
