Boedeker Plastics Inc. built and generously donated two intubation boxes to Yoakum Community Hospital to be used in their emergency room and operating room.
An intubation box is a protective device designed for healthcare providers to intubate a patient while better shielding themselves and staff from any aerosol particles that could be released from the patient’s airway during the intubation procedure.
“We are very thankful to now have these boxes, which will allow us to further protect our staff and to provide the best possible care to our patients,” said Karen Barber, chief executive officer. “We sincerely appreciate the entire Boedeker Plastics team for their innovation and generosity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.