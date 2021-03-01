Citizens Medical Center pillow donation from Furniture Hutt Victoria

Pictured from left are Mike Olson, Citizens Medical Center CEO; Brandi Fauth, registered nurse; Marcia Barker, nurse manager; Jane Cook, chief nursing officer; Deidra Steward, licensed vocational nurse; Celeste Repka-Kretser, registered nurse; Melissa Casas, registered nurse; and Juan Casas, Furniture Hutt Victoria owner

 Contributed photo by Jennifer McDaniel
On Feb. 24th, Citizens Medical Center received a donation of high-quality pillows for the nurses on 3-South from local furniture store, Furniture Hutt Victoria. Each pillow was delivered with a thoughtful, handwritten note from Juan Casas, Furniture Hutt owner, that reads: “God bless you in your work. Though you feel tired, we hope you can rest peacefully knowing your work is not unnoticed. Thank you for being our hometown heroes.”
 
 

