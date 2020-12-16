Office manager, Mara Hernandez, gives a shout out to the Greater Victoria Interventional Pain Management patients, staff and community that came together to give donations to Toys for Tots this year.
My office knew that it was going to be extremely hard for some families this year with COVID-19 and unfortunately all the jobs lost this year. So Greater Victoria Interventional Pain Management wanted to do our part to help out our community.
“Stay Home Safe and We Will Do The Shopping For You” was our office motto this year. Our staff held a two-day bake sale and had a cash donation box in our office.
We were able to raise $1,979.06. With all the donations we were able to purchase 516 toys that filled up six Toys For Tots boxes. as well as some big plastic bags.
When the staff was out shopping with all the donations, we realized how many children are going to be able to wake up with gifts under the tree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.