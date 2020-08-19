Neighbors Helping Neighbors: Kluck Foundation donates to Yoakum Community Hospital

The Foundation of Herbert F. “Buddy” and Leola Lampley Kluck recently donated $10,000 to the Yoakum Community Hospital toward the purchase of a new UV Disinfection Robot Equipment.
Dr. William Moehlman and Garlan Weber, trustees of the Kluck Foundation, presented the donation to the Yoakum Community Hospital on Tuesday.
This robot is a paired system of ultraviolet emitters that is specifically designed to work in tandem to emit germ deactivating UV energy. It is used to clean 360 degrees of patient rooms and to provide an additional level of protection.
“As we continue to care for our patients, our sole focus is preserving their health and safety,” said Karen Barber, hospital chief executive officer.
“The Kluck Family’s gifts have been priceless in advancing the quality of care that we have been able to offer our patients over the years. We sincerely thank the Kluck Foundation for their continued support of Yoakum Community Hospital.”
