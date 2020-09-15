On Sept. 10, The Knights of Columbus, Council 1682 Cuero, presented the senior leaders of Cuero Regional Hospital with a recognition plaque thanking the Cuero Health staff for going above and beyond for the people of DeWitt County during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We at Cuero Health appreciate this supportive gesture,” according to a news release from the hospital.
The plaque is on display at the hospital’s front switchboard.
