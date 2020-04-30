Sherry Edison Garcia, secretary and event coordinator for the General Zaragoza, along with Kori Gonzales and Dora De La Garza, both employees of Goliad Independent School District, created a Facebook book group of at last count 268 members. They have a group of six volunteer seamstresses, who have made more than 2,000 fabric masks. The masks are paid for by donations and then donated.
The volunteer seamstresses are Amanda Torres, Norma Rojas, Vickie Cross, Pam Burton, Brenda Johnson-McGilbra and Hermelinda Villegas. Masks have been donated to Goliad County EMS, Fire and Sheriff’s departments, DPS officers, The city of Goliad, La Bahia Nursing and Rehabilitation, Lowe’s Grocery, Devereux, Goliad Pharmacy and Goliad Family Practice, Grace Funeral Homes and Goliad Funeral Home, Goliad Adult care, Cj’s, and our local Stripes and Texan convenience stores. Goliad Dairy Queen, Rudy’s on the Run, and our local Whataburger.
We’ve also sent 228 to Citizens Medical Center. Nearly 500 masks went to first responders and essential workers in Goliad County, as well as Yorktown and Victoria. The remaining masks, have gone to nearby prisons and nursing homes in the surrounding communities, as well as friends, family and personal requests. Some have also been sent, per personal request, to nurses and other frontline workers, in California, Wisconsin, Dallas, Florida, and Connecticut.
Many of the Facebook group members, which span across the U.S., have done the same where they are. These volunteers deserve some praise for their work.
