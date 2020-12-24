Our hearts are filled with gratitude for the amazing generosity of the Nazareth Family. Your support of our Christmas Giving Drive meant we were able to fulfill 77 gift tags for the St. Cletus Food Pantry, plus donate a van full of children’s toys to Catholic Charities. Our students, staff and alumni volunteers braved the rainy weather to collect, sort and deliver your donations this weekend so we enter this third week of Advent knowing we spread the joy of God’s love and brightened Christmas for many, many neighbors. Thank you all for your amazing support of #NazService.
