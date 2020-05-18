Neighbors Helping Neighbors: Norma Rojas makes masks for local DAR chapter and Masks for Heroes

Longtime Victoria resident Norma Rojas, who is a member of our local Daughters of the American Revolution, Guadalupe Victoria Chapter, has made more than 1,000 masks for our community and has donated them all. Her husband, Danny, has helped her. She has also been sewing masks for the Masks for Heroes group.
Rojas won an award recently from the State level of DAR for her contributions. DAR National President initiated a community service challenge to all Chapters across the country and abroad to do this. Nationwide, more than 700 DAR chapters from all 50 states have been participating in the organization’s Service to America From Home initiative. To date, DAR has made more than 300,000 masks for distribution to health care facilities, etc.
