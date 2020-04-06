Helen Soto has been making face masks and donating them to clinics, nursing homes, police departments and many others.
She has surpassed her original goal of making 1,000 masks.
Soto does this kindness in her spare time after working a full-time job. She is incorporating what she loves to do, helping others and sewing. You can contact her on Facebook page Helen Treats and Crafts to order masks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.