Comfort Keepers offices and McDonald’s Owner/Operators have partnered together to deliver meals to seniors in Victoria and other regions in Texas. More than ever, both brands recognize the need for nutrition and feeding our seniors to stay healthy during this time and are looking to make a difference in their local community.
Comfort Keepers is a leading provider of in-home care with a goal of providing quality care, safety and joy to seniors every day. McDonald’s understands the need to help those considered the most vulnerable in our communities. Local area McDonald’s are donating the meals and Comfort Keepers is delivering them to clients as part of their wellness check or in-home care visit by their caregiver. Meal deliveries took place April 9 in Victoria.
Victoria Comfort Keepers franchisee Larry and Tracy Morgan say, “As we continue to elevate the Human Spirit with our clients, there is no better time to bring them a meal and let them know we are here for them.”
Robert Wezeman, Victoria Owner/Operator states, “In trying times it’s important to help others, McDonald’s is pleased to partner with Comfort Keepers to provide a meal to some very important and special members of Victoria.”
