This week is Teacher Appreciation Week. On the evening of May 5, a drive-by parade was held by the first-grade students and their parents at Trinity Episcopal School for their two first-grade teachers, Mrs. King and Mrs. Parham.
The students and parents came together to reunite one last time before school lets out for the summer and celebrated their amazing teachers.
The teachers loved seeing all their students smiling faces as they passed by, and gave out “air hugs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.