Vickers Elementary teachers and staff held a car parade for students who attend Vickers. The line of cars was escorted through nearby neighborhoods while the teachers and staff honked and waved to their students.
The cars were decorated with posters sharing messages to remind the students how much they are missed and how important they are to the Vickers family. Many families sat outside their homes to cheer as they passed.
