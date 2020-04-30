As Victoria residents practice social distancing in order to limit the spread of COVID-19, the Victoria Fire Department is showing its support by participating in parades and drive-by events, including a neighborhood parade and a child’s birthday party.
Fire Chief Tracy Fox said the parades allow the fire department to safely connect with residents during a time when the fire department isn’t hosting station tours or truck shows. Fox said the fire department may not be able to respond to every request it receives, but the reduced call volume under the “Stay Home – Stay Safe” orders gave firefighters and Victoria Police Department officers more time to participate in these events.
To schedule a parade or drive-by, call 361-485-3450.
