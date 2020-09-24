A network outage delayed the Texas Department of State Health Services Region 8's COVID-19 reporting on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the state health department.
The outage prevented the regional health authority from sending out some county case count reports on Wednesday, including a report for Lavaca County, said Lara Anton, a DSHS spokeswoman.
DSHS Region 8 serves 28 counties, including Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties.
The outage also temporarily delayed the entry of new COVID-19 cases into the reporting system on Thursday, resulting in lower case counts for counties supported by DSHS Region 8, she said.
Victoria County
Victoria County health officials reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
Of a total of 4,053 reported cases, 3,886 people have recovered, and 94 people have died from the disease.
There are 73 cases currently active as of Thursday afternoon, according to the county health department.
Calhoun County
Another Calhoun County resident has died from complications of COVID-19, according to the county's office of emergency management.
This is the eighth county resident confirmed to have died from the virus.
The county also reported a new case of the disease on Thursday.
Of a total of 826 cases in Calhoun County, the majority — an estimated 798 patients — have recovered. There are 20 active cases of the disease.
Refugio County
A Refugio County resident has died of COVID-19.
The recent death marks 14 total for the county. The gender and age of the person will not be released, according to a county news release.
A county resident also has tested positive for COVID-19.
This is the 304th case the county has seen. Of those, 289 have recovered.
Lavaca County
Four more cases of COVID-19 and 18 recoveries were reported among residents in Lavaca County on Thursday.
Of the county's 976 cases, 30 remained active and an estimated 934 residents had recovered, according to DSHS Region 8. Twelve Lavaca County residents have died from COVID-19 complications.
Wharton County
The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
The county also reported six new recoveries and no new deaths related to the disease. This brought the total case count to 1,422, total recoveries to 1,290. Total deaths related to COVID-19 remains at 39.
El Campo leads the county with 730 cases, followed by Wharton with 453 and East Bernard with 126. The other cases in the county are in unincorporated areas. Women also still lead the county with 806 cases, followed by men with 580.
Matagorda County
Two additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Matagorda County on Thursday, according to state data.
In all, 1,041 county residents have been infected with the respiratory disease since the pandemic began, and an estimated 953 have recovered, according to state data.
Forty-four county residents who contracted the coronavirus have died.
