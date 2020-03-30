There are now six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Calhoun County, officials said Monday morning.
Memorial Medical Center, Port Lavaca's hospital, was notified of the positive results Monday morning, bringing the case count up from five positive cases, officials said in a news release.
The patient is a resident of Calhoun County and has been instructed to self-isolate at home. The patient is believed to have become infected while traveling, although it is not clear whether the patient was traveling out of the county, state or country. No other details about the patient were released.
Officials said residents of the county should stay home as much as possible because there already are cases of the new coronavirus moving between residents in the region.
"At this point, we know that there is community spread of COVID-19 in our area," officials said in the news release. "With community spread, all areas of the county should be considered a possible source of exposure."
On Monday afternoon county officials said they had been notified that an individual who resides out of the county tested positive for COVID-19 and had visited places in the county while infectious, according to a news release from County Judge Richard Meyer.
The individual is not currently in the county, and the state health department is working with officials to identify any close contacts the patient might have had, the release said.
Persons who visited the Village Grocery store at SH 35 and Lamar Street in Point Comfort between 3 and 4:30 p.m. March 17 may have been exposed to the coronavirus, according to the news release. The risk of contracting COVID-19 from that exposure is low and self-isolation is not required for anyone that does not have symptoms, the release said.
Anyone who think they have been exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms such as a fever, cough and, or shortness of breath for 14 days after the exposure.
In the case of Village Grocery, that 14-day stretch will end Sunday.
