A ninth case of COVID-19 was confirmed Saturday morning in Calhoun County.
The most recent case was confirmed in a Calhoun County resident who is isolating at home, according to a news release from Memorial Medical Center in Port Lavaca.
Officials said they believe the patient was infected via person-to-person spread, but the Texas Department of State Health Services will confirm the source of infection.
The patient’s colleagues, family members and other close contacts will be contacted and monitored by the state health department.
Officials in Calhoun County reiterated their warning that there is community spread of COVID-19 in the county.
“With community spread, all areas of the county are considered a possible source of exposure,” according to the news release.
Matagorda County
Matagorda County confirmed Saturday three new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 39.
Matagorda officials announced the new totals in a 1 p.m. news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.