Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Victoria County, officials said Monday morning.
The county now has nine confirmed cases of the new disease.
The COVID-19 patients who were confirmed to have the new disease are a woman in her 50s, a man in his 30s, and a man in his 20s, according to a news release from the Victoria County Public Health Department. All three patients are at home in isolation.
Public health workers will now immediately launch an investigation to identify any contacts of the patients who may have been exposed to the virus. Anyone found to have close contact with one of these three patients will be contacted directly by health department staff.
Statewide, there are more than 2,550 cases of the new disease as of noon Monday, according to state health department's tally, although public health experts have said most communities likely have more cases of the new coronavirus than are confirmed because of a nationwide delay in testing.
