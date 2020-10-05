There are eight new cases of COVID-19 and 16 newly recovered patients in Victoria County, local health officials said Monday.
Of 4,122 total cases, 3,967 patients have recovered from the respiratory disease. There are 94 county residents who have died from complications of the virus. No new deaths were reported Monday.
In Victoria’s trauma service area, which covers Victoria and five neighboring counties, there are 48 COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized, or almost 17.8% of all hospitalized patients, according to the state health department.
Multiple counties in the Crossroads reported older COVID-19 cases in their totals on Monday. Calhoun, Jackson and Lavaca counties all rely on Public Health Region 8 of the state health department to identify and track new COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths. Throughout the entire region, state health department staff identified 426 cases that had not previously been reported. There were 20 cases added to Calhoun’s total, 26 cases added to Lavaca’s total, and 19 added to Jackson’s. None of these cases are active.
No new active cases of COVID-19 were reported in Calhoun, Jackson or Goliad counties. Lavaca, DeWitt and Refugio counties did not publish COVID-19 reports by 8 p.m. Monday, although that does not mean that new cases were not identified in those counties; some counties have reduced the frequency of their COVID-19 updates.
Wharton County
The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, according to a county news release.
The county also reported nine new recoveries and no new deaths related to the disease. This increases the county’s total confirmed case count to 1,468 and recoveries to 1,365. Total deaths remain at 39.
El Campo leads the county with 752 confirmed cases, followed by Wharton with 471, East Bernard with 130 and the remainder in unincorporated areas of the county. Women lead the county with 830 confirmed cases, followed by men with 601 cases, and 37 cases of an unknown sex.
Matagorda County
Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Matagorda County on Monday and over the weekend, bringing the county’s total to 1,057 cases, according to state data.
Of the total 1,057 cases, an estimated 995 patients have recovered, according to state data, and 48 county residents have died.
