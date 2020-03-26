The COVID-19 case count in Matagorda County has risen to nine, officials announced Thursday.
Two new cases that have been confirmed by private physicians were announced Thursday, according to a news release. Seven positive cases had previously been confirmed by the Matagorda Regional Medical Center.
As of Thursday afternoon, private physicians in the county had tested 151 people for COVID-19. Two were positive, 130 were negative and 19 are pending results, officials said in a news release.
Also as of Thursday, the Matagorda Regional Medical Center had tested 93 people for COVID-19. Seven were positive, 23 were negative and 63 are pending results.
Members of the Matagorda County Emergency Management team continue to work with every testing site to keep the public informed concerning the number of positive and negative cases, the release said.
More information about the two new cases will be reported as it is made available.
