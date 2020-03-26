Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Thursday in the area, bringing the regional total to 21.
The COVID-19 case count in Matagorda County has risen to nine. Two new cases that have been confirmed by private physicians were announced Thursday, according to a county news release. No details about the cases were available.
Seven positive cases had previously been confirmed by the Matagorda Regional Medical Center.
As of Thursday afternoon, private physicians in the county had tested 151 people for COVID-19. Two were positive, 130 were negative and 19 are pending results, officials said. Matagorda Regional Medical Center had tested 93 people for COVID-19. Seven were positive, 23 were negative and 63 are pending results.
Additionally, information was released about four other cases of COVID-19 in the area: three in Wharton County and one in Jackson County.
Two of the three Wharton County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 are believed to have contracted the disease while traveling, county officials said.
All of the patients are women from the El Campo area – two between the ages of 25 and 35 and one over the age of 65, according to a news release from the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management.
None of the patients had been hospitalized as of Thursday.
One of the cases appears to be related to travel outside Texas, while another appears to be related to overseas travel, the release said. The third patient is believed to have contracted the novel coronavirus through close contact with the woman who traveled outside the state.
All persons who made contact with the three patients have been identified, contacted by state health authorities and are in self-quarantine, the news release said.
As of Thursday, 30 people had been tested in Wharton County. Three tests came back positive, 18 came back negative and 9 are pending.
“We have been fortunate and must count ourselves blessed that we have not been impacted to the degree some of our neighboring counties have by this pandemic,” the release said. “It is only through the diligent efforts of our citizens and responsible behavior by all that we will continue to be protected as a community.”
Additionally, a medical investigation revealed that the Jackson County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 while at a Harris County hospital is believed to have contracted the virus while outside Jackson County, according to a news release from the Jackson County Hospital District.
The female resident, who is over 65 years old, tested positive after being hospitalized for an unrelated medical issue, according to a previous report.
The patient has not had contact with the Jackson County community since the exposure, the release said, and has returned home to self-isolate.
The case is the only known case of the virus in the county, officials said in a post on Facebook Thursday.
