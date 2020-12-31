Victoria County reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, closing the year with 386 active cases of the disease, according to the county’s public health department.

Active cases have steadily increased in Victoria County and throughout Texas in the last two weeks of December, although part of Thursday’s jump could be due in part to delayed reports from laboratories because of the holiday season.

Of 5,954 total cases diagnosed in the county, 5,460 patients have recovered from the disease, according to the Victoria County Public Health Department. The state health department reported 120 county residents have died from the disease, a tally determined by tracking causes of deaths on death certificates; the county health department uses a different method of tallying COVID-19 deaths, and has recorded 108 deaths.

Throughout Victoria’s trauma service area, 106 COVID-19 patients are in local hospitals. Those patients occupied 17.07% of 621 total beds. This was the seventh consecutive day of high hospitalizations in Victoria’s trauma service region, meaning that many local bars must stop serving customers and businesses including restaurants and certain retail shops must reduce their capacity to 50%.

Calhoun County

Two new cases were reported in Calhoun County, according to the local office of emergency management.

Of 1,200 total cases, an estimated 1,161 patients have recovered and 10 county residents have died, according to the state health department.

Refugio County

Refugio County reported seven new cases of COVID-19, according to the state health department.

Of 455 total cases, an estimated 378 patients have recovered and 17 county residents have died, according to the state.

Lavaca County

Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lavaca County, according to state data.

Of 1,730 total cases, an estimated 1,638 patients have recovered and 53 county residents have died, according to the state.

Matagorda County

Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Matagorda County, according to the state health department.

Of 1,189 total cases, an estimated 1,704 patients have recovered and 64 residents have died from the disease, according to the state.

Wharton County

Another 40 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wharton County in the last two days, according to the local office of emergency management.

Of 2,430 total diagnosed cases, an estimated 2,187 patients have recovered and 74 county residents have died from the disease, according to the state health department.

New cases for DeWitt, Goliad and Jackson counties were not available Thursday. Continued delays in COVID-19 numbers are likely in the next few days because of the New Year’s holiday.

Crossroads counties COVID-19 cases — Dec. 31

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 1200 1161 10
DeWitt 1,307 1183 47
Goliad 282 269 8
Jackson 1073 1004 20
Lavaca 1,730 1,638 53
Matagorda 1,889 1,704 64
Refugio 455 378 17
Victoria 5,954 5,460 120
Wharton 2,430 2,187 74
9-County total 16,320 14,984 413

