Victoria County reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, closing the year with 386 active cases of the disease, according to the county’s public health department.
Active cases have steadily increased in Victoria County and throughout Texas in the last two weeks of December, although part of Thursday’s jump could be due in part to delayed reports from laboratories because of the holiday season.
Of 5,954 total cases diagnosed in the county, 5,460 patients have recovered from the disease, according to the Victoria County Public Health Department. The state health department reported 120 county residents have died from the disease, a tally determined by tracking causes of deaths on death certificates; the county health department uses a different method of tallying COVID-19 deaths, and has recorded 108 deaths.
Throughout Victoria’s trauma service area, 106 COVID-19 patients are in local hospitals. Those patients occupied 17.07% of 621 total beds. This was the seventh consecutive day of high hospitalizations in Victoria’s trauma service region, meaning that many local bars must stop serving customers and businesses including restaurants and certain retail shops must reduce their capacity to 50%.
Calhoun County
Two new cases were reported in Calhoun County, according to the local office of emergency management.
Of 1,200 total cases, an estimated 1,161 patients have recovered and 10 county residents have died, according to the state health department.
Refugio County
Refugio County reported seven new cases of COVID-19, according to the state health department.
Of 455 total cases, an estimated 378 patients have recovered and 17 county residents have died, according to the state.
Lavaca County
Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lavaca County, according to state data.
Of 1,730 total cases, an estimated 1,638 patients have recovered and 53 county residents have died, according to the state.
Matagorda County
Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Matagorda County, according to the state health department.
Of 1,189 total cases, an estimated 1,704 patients have recovered and 64 residents have died from the disease, according to the state.
Wharton County
Another 40 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wharton County in the last two days, according to the local office of emergency management.
Of 2,430 total diagnosed cases, an estimated 2,187 patients have recovered and 74 county residents have died from the disease, according to the state health department.
New cases for DeWitt, Goliad and Jackson counties were not available Thursday. Continued delays in COVID-19 numbers are likely in the next few days because of the New Year’s holiday.
