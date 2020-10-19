In Victoria County, one new death related to COVID-19 was reported Monday, bringing the county's death toll to 95.
This death marks the first from COVID-19 since mid-September for the county.
The woman had been hospitalized in Victoria and was between the ages of 70 and 79 years old. No additional information about the woman was released.
Additionally, 23 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 12 new recoveries were reported by the county. The county's total confirmed case count is 4,233 and total recoveries are 4,072.
DeWitt County
A new death related to COVID-19 was reported Monday in DeWitt County.
The individual was previously recorded as a recovered case. No additional information was released about the individual.
The county's office of emergency management also reported 18 new confirmed cases of the disease and 12 recoveries since their most recent update on Oct. 12.
The total case count for the county is now 1,007, total recovery count is 923 and total deaths related to COVID-19 are 54
Wharton County
The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to a county news release.
The county also reported one new recovery and no new deaths related to the disease. The county's total confirmed case count is now 1,499, total recovery count is 1,403 and the total death count remains at 47.
El Campo leads the county with 770 confirmed cases, followed by Wharton with 478, East Bernard with 132 and the remaining cases in Wharton County in unincorporated areas.
Women also lead the county with 850 confirmed cases, followed by men with 611 and cases with an unknown sex at 38.
Free testing will be available in Wharton County Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2350 N. Mechanic St., El Campo. No prior registration is required.
In the Wharton County Jail, one inmate and six jailers have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
Calhoun County
Three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Calhoun County on Monday, according to a news release from the county.
There were also four new recoveries and no new deaths related to the disease in the county. The county's total case count is 894 and total recovery count is 869
Lavaca County
Twelve more cases of COVID-19 and an estimated five new recoveries from the virus were reported among Lavaca County residents on Monday.
Of the county's 1,126 cases, 37 remained active, according to a news release from Egon Barthels, the county's emergency management coordinator. An estimated 1,076 residents have recovered from COVID-19 and 13 have died, he said.
