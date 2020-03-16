The Victoria Chamber of Commerce selected Jeff Lyon to be its new president and CEO on Monday.
Lyon’s first day on the job will be April 1.
“I hope there’s some businesses left,” he said Monday.
Lyon said challenges on the job will be different from what he expected a month ago, when finalists for the position were announced and before community spread of the new coronavirus was detected in the U.S.
Since the virus began to spread within the U.S., businesses have experienced decreased traffic and closures.
Lyon said he’ll have to approach solutions to new problems as they unfold.
“We’ve never been through anything like this before,” he said. “We’ve got to continue to encourage folks to support their local businesses here, big and small.”
Lyon said he’s spending the time leading up to his first day researching what other communities are doing to mitigate the economic consequences of the new coronavirus.
Jesse Pisors, the chamber board chairman, cited Lyon’s proven success in Victoria’s business community as the board’s reason for its selection.
Lyon most recently served as the Victoria Economic Development Corp.’s vice president of marketing. Before that position, he managed radio stations in Abilene after more than 20 years working for Victoria-run Townsquare Media.
“He has extensive experience in the business community in Victoria and beyond,” Pisors said.
He also said Lyon’s relationship with the Victoria Chamber of Commerce was a factor in the decision.
“He served as board chair a number of years ago,” Pisors said.
Less than a month ago, Lyon said his drive to fill the shoes of former chamber CEO Randy Vivian came from the desire to continue serving the area’s business community.
In particular, Lyon had planned to strengthen the partnership between the Chamber of Commerce and various local agencies, including the city of Victoria, the county and the Victoria Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Now, he said, the focus has shifted to keeping “the train on the tracks,” meaning trying to minimize the economic impact from coronavirus.
