No new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced in the Crossroads Saturday as of 6 p.m., keeping the regional total at 26.

As of Saturday evening, there are three confirmed cases in Victoria County; three in Calhoun County; three in DeWitt County; one in Jackson County; one in Lavaca County; five in Wharton County; and 10 in Matagorda County.

One case was reported Saturday in Karnes County, just outside of the Crossroads region.

There have been several potential cases in Goliad County that have come back negative, as well as multiple tests still awaiting results, according to county officials.

Despite not seeing an increase in confirmed cases daily, Dr. John McNeill, Victoria’s local health authority, said during a press conference Saturday that people should not get a false sense of security and should be aware it is likely more cases will be confirmed in the coming days.

“People need to remain vigilant,” he said.

In Texas, there have been at least 2,052 confirmed cases reported, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

