No new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced in the Crossroads Saturday as of 6 p.m., keeping the regional total at 26.
As of Saturday evening, there are three confirmed cases in Victoria County; three in Calhoun County; three in DeWitt County; one in Jackson County; one in Lavaca County; five in Wharton County; and 10 in Matagorda County.
One case was reported Saturday in Karnes County, just outside of the Crossroads region.
There have been several potential cases in Goliad County that have come back negative, as well as multiple tests still awaiting results, according to county officials.
Despite not seeing an increase in confirmed cases daily, Dr. John McNeill, Victoria’s local health authority, said during a press conference Saturday that people should not get a false sense of security and should be aware it is likely more cases will be confirmed in the coming days.
“People need to remain vigilant,” he said.
In Texas, there have been at least 2,052 confirmed cases reported, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.