No case counts, recovery or coronavirus-related death updates were reported in the Crossroads on Sunday.
There are 48 hospital patients with COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area S, which includes all hospitals in Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson and Lavaca counties, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
They occupy 8.2% of the 585 staffed hospital beds in the region.
In Victoria County, one inmate and one county jail staff member had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
One inmate and two staff members had pending COVID-19 test results as of Saturday.
