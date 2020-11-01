No Crossroads counties reported updates for confirmed case counts, recoveries or deaths related to COVID-19 Sunday.
In Victoria’s hospital region, COVID-19 patients were in 27 hospital beds, occupying about 5% of the 572 staffed beds.
To date, 11,312 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19 in Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Lavaca, Jackson, Goliad, Refugio, Matagorda and Wharton counties.
Also in that area, at least 300 people have died from complications related to the disease.
