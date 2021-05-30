No COVID-19 cases and one death were reported Sunday by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services in the nine-county region around Victoria County.
The state reported one death in Victoria County from the respiratory disease and two recoveries in Refugio County on Sunday.
On Saturday, 40 COVID-19 patients occupied 6.25% of 640 staffed hospital beds in Victoria’s trauma service area, which includes Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson and Lavaca counties, according to the state health department. State hospitalization data is delayed one day.
Area hospitals reported 254 empty hospital beds and 18 empty beds in intensive care units, according to state data.
For any questions about COVID-19 data, please reach out to the newsroom by sending an email to deliverydesk@vicad.com.
