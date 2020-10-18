No updates to case count information were reported in the Advocate’s nine-county coverage region Sunday.
As of Sunday, 10,919 people have contracted the coronavirus in the region, and at least 291 people have died.
In Trauma Service Area S, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties, there were 28 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Those COVID-19 patients make up about 5.1% of the 547 staffed hospital beds in the area.
Also in the area, 30 ICU beds and 74 ventilators were available.
As of Saturday, there were 295 inmates quarantined or isolated in precaution of exposure to the coronavirus in a Victoria County jail. In a Wharton County jail, one inmate tested positive Saturday and six county jail staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.