No updates to case count information were reported in the Advocate’s nine-county coverage region Sunday.
So far, 10,764 people have contracted COVID-19 in that region, and at least 282 people have died.
In Trauma Service Area S, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties, there were 46 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Those COVID-19 patients make up about 14% of the 327 people hospitalized.
Also in the area, 34 ICU beds, 176 hospital beds and 75 ventilators were available.
