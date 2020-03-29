COVID-19 cases in the Crossroads swelled to 38 on Sunday as Calhoun and Matagorda counties emerged as flashpoints in the region.
In Texas, there have been at least 2,552 cases reported, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The biggest growth in cases Sunday was in Matagorda County. In both Calhoun and Matagorda, officials say there is known community spread of the virus.
CALHOUN COUNTY
Memorial Medical Center, in conjunction with Calhoun County and Calhoun County Emergency Management, reported Sunday the fourth and fifth positive test results for COVID-19 in the area.
Memorial Medical Center was informed of the test results Sunday morning and announced them in a news release.
At this point, the organizations said there is known community spread of COVID-19 in the county. Officials urged all Calhoun residents to consider themselves at risk and to follow all pandemic guidelines.
The patients are residents of Calhoun County and have been instructed to self-quarantine at home. The organizations said the specific locations of the patients isn’t necessary information for the members of the public to know they need to act to protect themselves.
“With community spread, all areas of the county should be considered a possible source of exposure,” the release said, “and we all should be staying at home as much as possible, practicing social distancing when it is necessary to go outside of the home and practicing hygiene measures that have been discussed previously.”
MATAGORDA COUNTY
With seven new cases of COVID-19 confirmed Sunday by officials in Matagorda County, the total number of cases there rose to 17.
All seven weekend cases had not traveled to another county with confirmed cases.
“We suspect that these are community spread,” said Aaron Fox, a spokesman for Matagorda Regional Medical Center. “Most of them are unrelated to other known cases.”
Fox said he was awaiting additional details because most of the new confirmed cases came from independent physicians in the community.
Matagorda County Emergency Operations Center officials said they will broadcast live at 1 p.m. Monday on their Facebook page.
They reported this information about the recent cases.
- Sunday: a woman between the ages of 30-35, at home without related trips.
- Sunday: a woman between the ages of 60-65, at home without related trips.
- Sunday: a man between the ages of 40-45, at home without related trips.
- Sunday: a man between the ages of 45-55, at home without related trips.
- Sunday: a woman between the ages of 30-35, at home without related trips.
- Saturday: a man between the ages of 45-50, at home without related trips.
- Saturday: a woman between the ages of 20 to 25, at home without related trips.
Matagorda officials also explained the reason they were providing the most detail of any Crossroads county about their patients.
“This is not a scorecard, but a look at the window to see how Matagorda County is going, as we protect the health and safety of our citizens and the thousands of visitors we have every day working on essential areas of our county,” the news release said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.