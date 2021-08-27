Throughout the week, COVID-19 cases continued to rise in schools, as well as the community.
Two of the Crossroads' largest districts surpassed 100 COVID-19 cases a couple of weeks into the school year. COVID-19 cases are based on numbers released on Thursday by the districts.
Victoria County
VICTORIA ISD — The district reported 130 COVID-19 cases since school started on Aug. 18. About 119 cases were reported this week, according to district data.
Of those cases, 13 are employees and 117 are students.
BLOOMINGTON ISD — The district reported seven COVID-19 cases since school started on Aug. 23, according to district data. The district delayed its first day of school a week because of a number of employee cases.
Calhoun County
CALHOUN ISD — The district reported 218 COVID-19 cases since school started on Aug. 11, according to district data.
Of those cases, 16 are employees and 202 are students. The district also offers on-site COVID testing at Travis Middle School.
Refugio County
WOODSBORO ISD — The district reported 22 cases since school started on Aug. 16, according to district data.
About five of the cases are employees and 17 are students.
DeWitt County
CUERO — The district reported 169 cases since school started on Aug. 11, according to district data.
The district does not list if the cases are among staff or students.
