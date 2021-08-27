Throughout the week, COVID-19 cases continued to rise in schools, as well as the community.

Two of the Crossroads' largest districts surpassed 100 COVID-19 cases a couple of weeks into the school year. COVID-19 cases are based on numbers released on Thursday by the districts.

Victoria County

VICTORIA ISD — The district reported 130 COVID-19 cases since school started on Aug. 18. About 119 cases were reported this week, according to district data.

Of those cases, 13 are employees and 117 are students.

BLOOMINGTON ISD — The district reported seven COVID-19 cases since school started on Aug. 23, according to district data. The district delayed its first day of school a week because of a number of employee cases.

Calhoun County

CALHOUN ISD — The district reported 218 COVID-19 cases since school started on Aug. 11, according to district data.

Of those cases, 16 are employees and 202 are students. The district also offers on-site COVID testing at Travis Middle School.

Refugio County

WOODSBORO ISD — The district reported 22 cases since school started on Aug. 16, according to district data.

About five of the cases are employees and 17 are students.

DeWitt County

CUERO — The district reported 169 cases since school started on Aug. 11, according to district data.

The district does not list if the cases are among staff or students.

Victoria ISD COVID-19 cases - Aug. 27, 2021

