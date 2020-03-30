The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Crossroads rose to 49 on Monday.
The number of confirmed cases for the disease increased in Victoria, Calhoun, Wharton, Matagorda and Goliad counties.
In Goliad County, officials identified their first person afflicted with COVID-19.
In Texas, there have been at least 2,877 cases reported, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
At least 38 people have so far died in Texas from the disease.
Calhoun County
There are now six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Calhoun County, officials said Monday morning.
Memorial Medical Center, Port Lavaca’s hospital, was notified of the positive results Monday morning, bringing the case count up from five positive cases, officials said in a news release.
The patient is a resident of Calhoun County and has been instructed to self-isolate at home. The patient is believed to have become infected while traveling, although it is not clear whether the patient was traveling out of the county, state or country. No other details about the patient were released.
Officials said residents of the county should stay home as much as possible because there already are cases of the new coronavirus moving between residents in the region.
“At this point, we know that there is community spread of COVID-19 in our area,” officials said in the news release. “With community spread, all areas of the county should be considered a possible source of exposure.”
On Monday afternoon, county officials said they had been notified that an individual who resides out of the county tested positive for COVID-19 and had visited places in the county while infectious, according to a news release from County Judge Richard Meyer.
The individual is not currently in the county, and the state health department is working with officials to identify any close contacts the patient might have had, the release said.
Persons who visited the Village Grocery store at SH 35 and Lamar Street in Point Comfort between 3 and 4:30 p.m. March 17 may have been exposed to the coronavirus, according to the news release. The risk of contracting COVID-19 from that exposure is low and self-isolation is not required for anyone that does not have symptoms, the release said.
Anyone who thinks they have been exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms such as a fever, cough and, or shortness of breath for 14 days after the exposure.
In the case of Village Grocery, that 14-day stretch will end Sunday.
Goliad County
The first case of coronavirus has been diagnosed in Goliad County, officials announced Monday morning.
That person’s name, age and gender are unavailable, said County Judge Mike Bennett.
Bennett said several people who may have the disease also are under observation.
Officials with Goliad County Emergency Medical Service are working with the Victoria County Public Health Department to complete a contact tracing investigation, Bennett said.
It’s also unclear how the patient came in contact with the disease, Bennett said, adding he was unsure whether that person had contracted the virus inside Goliad County.
Although a disaster declaration has been signed for Goliad County, no orders prohibiting gatherings has been issued, Bennett said.
A disaster declaration is in place for the city of Goliad and gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.
“I’m pleased that we only have one case,” Bennett said.
Matagorda County
There are now 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Matagorda County, officials announced Monday afternoon.
Just one day after seven cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the county on Sunday, four additional cases were confirmed Monday afternoon, bringing the county’s total to 21.
“In my view, that’s entirely too many for a county of our size,” said County Judge Nate McDonald during a live video Monday afternoon.
According to the county’s count of cases listed on the Matagorda Regional Medical Center website, the four new cases are: a man between the ages of 50 and 55 who is currently at home; a man between the ages of 70 and 75 who is currently in the hospital; a woman between the ages of 60 and 65 who is currently at home; and a woman between the ages of 30 and 35 who is currently at home.
None of the four cases is believed to be related to out-of-state travel.
McDonald said many people in the county are following the recommendations of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention to help contain the spread of the virus, but many others are not, and the cases arising in the county “are a result of that.”
McDonald asked residents to follow the orders of Gov. Greg Abbott, including orders to distance at least 6 feet away from others and stop all gatherings of 10 people or more. He said he has asked the sheriff to “double down” on enforcing these orders by issuing citations.
Wharton County
Two more residents of Wharton County tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced on Monday.
An El Campo woman and Wharton woman, both between the ages of 30-50, tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a news release from the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management.
The cases do not appear to be travel-related, the release said, suggesting they could be the result of community spread.
Community spread means that how or where someone contracted a virus cannot be traced, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of Monday, 63 people had been tested for COVID-19 by the El Campo Memorial Hospital, OakBend Medical Center’s Wharton campus, Matagorda Episcopal Health Outreach Program’s Wharton clinic and an out-of-county testing facility, according to county officials.
Of those tests, seven people tested positive for the coronavirus, 50 tested negative and six are pending results.
