Four hours after a COVID-19 testing site opened at the Victoria Community Center on Thursday, city and county officials announced that incoming traffic to the site would close at 1 p.m. because of the high volume of community members lining up to get a test.
"This will allow the testing site staff to process through individuals already in line, and submit testing specimens in a timely manner for results to be returned," officials said in a news release.
Ran by the Texas Military Department, the testing site was set to be open to incoming traffic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
The testing is available at no cost and no appointment is necessary.
Any residents planning to get tested are recommended to bring a chair and wear comfortable shoes and clothing to ease the wait in line. Due to high temperatures expected on Thursday and Friday, officials are also encouraging residents to bring water, stay hydrated and find shade while waiting, if possible.
Officials said the Texas Military Department has assured them that walk up COVID-19 testing is the most efficient way to test a large volume of individuals.
Anyone at the community center should be sure to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing to help up slow the spread of COVID-19.
Matagorda County
The number of COVID-19 cases in Matagorda County hit 155 after 12 new cases of the disease were reported Thursday.
The county has reported 86 new cases of the disease in June alone, according to a news release from the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center.
Of the county's total 155 cases, 61 have recovered and five residents have died. Six patients are currently seeking treatment in Matagorda County medical facilities, the release said.
Officials are reminding the public that a COVID-19 testing site is available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bay City Civic Center, 201 7th St., Bay City.
There is no cost for the test. All tests will be scheduled in advance and patients will be given appointments for their test. To be eligible for testing, a person must show one or more symptoms of COVID-19.
To schedule a test, call 512-883-2400 or visit txcovidtest.org.
Wharton County
The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 among residents on Thursday.
A total of 141 residents have tested positive for the virus, officials said. That figure includes 60 patients who have recovered from the illness and one who died.
Eighty cases remained active as of Thursday, according to a news release from the county.
