Victoria County and the city of Victoria's disaster declarations were terminated Thursday, effective at midnight.
County Judge Ben Zeller and Mayor Rawley McCoy signed orders to terminate the declarations, which were originally issued March 16 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also Thursday, officials confirmed two additional county residents had tested positive for COVID-19. In total, 156 residents have tested positive for the new respiratory disease since March 24. Of those, 127 people have recovered and six residents have died, leaving 23 active cases.
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|36
|31
|3
|DeWitt
|17
|11
|1
|Goliad
|7
|5
|0
|Jackson
|15
|13
|1
|Lavaca
|8
|4
|1
|Matagorda
|65
|37
|5
|Refugio
|3
|0
|0
|Victoria
|156
|127
|6
|Wharton
|42
|31
|0
|9-County total
|349
|259
|17
|* Editor's note: These counts are updated daily.
"The termination of the local disaster declarations signifies another step forward in our return to normalcy," officials said in a news release. "Thanks to the continued efforts of our community and the hard work of our emergency and public health officials, the need for a continued disaster declaration does not exist at this time."
Local disaster declarations are a city or county's way of ensuring eligibility for state and federal assistance. Declarations also gives county judges and mayors additional authority during emergencies, such as the ability to issue stay-at-home orders, a common step that most communities took to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
"I don’t think neither the judge nor I want this to be taken as a sign that we don't still need to be vigilant in dealing with the virus, but I think we have seen where the counts have steadied and gone down a bit," McCoy said. "We just feel like we need to transition into a new normal in learning to live with the situation, because none of us know how long it’s going to be. But I think people need to understand that we’re going to have to learn to live with this and still be very cautious."
Although the spread of the virus appears to have slowed in Victoria County, McCoy said residents should continue to be careful about steps to keep themselves and others healthy, such as washing their hands and maintaining a safe distance from others when outside.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide disaster declaration March 13, when there were just 30 confirmed cases of the new disease. Abbott has renewed the disaster declaration twice, most recently on May 12.
McCoy said Abbott's most recent order also limited local leaders' ability to issue conflicting or more stringent orders than what was in effect statewide because Abbott's order supersedes local orders.
Across Victoria, Goliad, DeWitt, Lavaca, Jackson and Calhoun counties, there are 12 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in area hospitals, according to state data. That's down from 25 COVID-19 patients in area hospitals in those counties on April 28.
Across the state, though, the number of new COVID-19 deaths stayed persistently high Thursday. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 58 new deaths linked to COVID-19 in a 24-hour period. Public health experts continue to watch case growth in Texas as the state eases its restrictions, with gyms joining the businesses allowed to reopen for business next Monday.
Zeller or McCoy could issue a new disaster declaration in the future if needed, McCoy said.
The Victoria County Public Health Department will also continue its surveillance of and response to COVID-19 in collaboration with the county's office of emergency management, officials said.
Matagorda County
One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Matagorda County on Thursday, officials said, ending an almost two-week-long streak without a new case.
The new case brings the county’s total number of cases to 65. Of those, 37 have recovered and 5 have died.
The new patient is a woman between the ages of 70 and 80, according to the Matagorda Regional Medical Center.
Lavaca County
An eighth case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Lavaca County on Thursday, local officials said.
The patient, who lives in Shiner, contracted the respiratory disease through “close contact associated with a workplace, outside of Lavaca County,” according to a news release from officials.
The patient is currently isolating at home. Of the eight county residents who have tested positive for the disease, four have fully recovered. Two patients are isolating at home, one patient is being treated at a facility in Travis County, and one patient has died, officials said.
