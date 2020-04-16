Crossroads leaders are waiting on the governor’s statewide plan and on a shrinking trend of new COVID-19 infections to explain when it will be safe for them to begin reopening communities.
A plan released Thursday from President Donald Trump recommends that communities see a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases over 14 days before they begin to lift restrictions.
In the 14-day period from April 2 through Thursday, Victoria’s known cases increased from 20 cases to 89. There have been just six new confirmed infections in the past three days, but it is too soon to tell whether that trend will hold.
There were no new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the county Thursday, the second day in a row with no new infections. The county’s total of known COVID-19 cases is 89. Of those, 47 people have recovered. One county resident, Clarence Atzenhoffer Jr., died after he was infected while recovering from heart treatment in Houston.
Jeff Lyon, the president of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce, said he and other business leaders were largely waiting to hear Gov. Greg Abbott’s plans before speculating about the future. But Lyon said the uncertainty of the next few months would undoubtedly be a challenge for business owners and their employees.
“It definitely is going to be much more difficult for them to plan one month, two months, three months, four months down the line,” Lyon said, “It’s very much a wait-and-see. We don’t know how it’s going to play out.”
Across Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties, there are 19 known COVID patients currently in area hospitals, according to the state’s data. Victoria officials said there were 11 county residents with COVID-19 receiving hospital care as of Thursday evening. Of those, 3 people were in intensive care units.
The president’s plan includes other barometers for when states and regions can begin to relax stay-at-home orders and open businesses that were directed to close. Although early research has indicated these measures were effective in slowing the spread of the new coronavirus, the closure of much of the economy has also meant millions have lost jobs. More than 1 million Texans have filed for unemployment relief in the past four weeks, including more than 2,000 people in Victoria County.
Other local leaders are also waiting to hear what Abbott will recommend statewide. Abbott is scheduled to speak at noon Friday. Local leaders will be speaking during a scheduled 3 p.m. news conference Friday.
Texas has been under a stay-at-home order since April 2. A more stringent stay-at-home order for Victoria County went into effect the same day, and is scheduled to be in place through April 30.
Public health experts have said the country’s lifting of social distancing guidelines will take months, if not years, until the chances of another deadly outbreak are reduced by either a vaccine or acquired immunity in the population. COVID-19 is a highly infectious respiratory disease that can cause serious illness and even death for some of those infected.
“There are legitimate questions about seeing a re-occurrence of COVID if preventative efforts are slowed down too early,” County Judge Ben Zeller said Wednesday. “But most of what we’re hearing is that regardless of the response, we’ll see some re-emergence for COVID-19 down the road to some extent, as viruses typically do reoccur.”
A report from the World Health Organization said new cases of COVID-19 will need to be rapidly identified, tested and isolated to prevent new outbreaks of the disease. To successfully do so, the nation will need to add 100,000 workers who can investigate new cases of COVID-19 and complete the contact tracing needed to prevent further spread of the disease, according to an estimate from the National Association of County and City Health Officials. The group represents more than 3,000 local health departments across the U.S.
But even after plans to reopen the Crossroads are finalized, what the future will look like is still largely unclear.
“My fear along the way has been that we’ve got a pent-up crisis in mental illness because of anxieties and depression and people being behind closed doors,” DeWitt County Judge Daryl Fowler said. “The sooner that we can get back to a normal, whatever that new normal is, the better we’ll all be.”
