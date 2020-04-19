When Heather Carr began feeling ill on April 8, her symptoms were little more than a tickle in the back of her throat.
Over Easter weekend, they worsened to the point of debilitation.
“Sunday it was just excruciating,” she said. “It was the kind of headache you get when you have the flu. You’re grabbing the walls because it hurts so bad … by Monday I could barely function.”
Carr said she received negative test results for the flu and strep throat, and she was tested for COVID-19 on Saturday, after several days of difficulty in getting tested.
As government leaders on the federal, state and local levels begin discussions about going back to businesses, Carr said the barriers she faced getting tested may be a sign Victoria isn’t ready to reopen.
But some area business owners, including Tee’s Music House owner Harold Tiemann, say it’s time to get back to work to mitigate economic harm.
“Texans are tough hombres,” Tiemann said. He believes people should wash their hands and wear masks, but he also believes the economic damage caused by the continued closures outweighs the risks of COVID-19.
Tee’s Music House is still operating with reduced business, but Tiemann said many people aren’t so lucky to have work. Twenty-two million people have filed for unemployment in the four weeks since President Donald Trump declared a national emergency.
In a news conference Friday, Dr. John McNeill, local public health authority, and David Gonzales, director of Victoria County Public Health Department, said local testing is instrumental to understanding the balance between public health and economic concerns that will prevent a resurgence.
“If you open up an economy in a community and you don’t have the ability to test, then it’s going to be difficult to identify ... the transmission rate of this virus,” Gonzales said in Friday’s news conference.
Two new cases of COVID-19 in Victoria County were announced Sunday by the county health department, bringing the total number of recovered and current cases to 95. Of the total cases, 24 are thought to be the result of community spread, in which a patient who tests positive has no known contact with a confirmed carrier of the virus.
Across the state, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases also continues to grow. According to the Texas Tribune, Texas reported 663 more cases of the new coronavirus Sunday, an increase of about 4% over the previous day, bringing the state’s total number of known cases to 18,923.
According to an Associated Press report, the global health crisis is taking a nasty political turn with tensions worsening between governments locked down to keep the coronavirus at bay and people yearning to restart stalled economies and forestall fears of a depression.
Protesters worrying about their livelihoods and bucking infringements on their freedom have taken to the streets in some places. In Austin, protestors gathered on the capitol steps Saturday for a “You Can’t Close America Rally.”
A few countries are acting to ease restrictions, but most of the world remains unified in insisting it’s much too early to take more aggressive steps.
In the United States, there is clear evidence of the mounting pressure. The Trump administration says parts of the nation are ready to begin a gradual return to normalcy. Yet some state leaders say their response to the pandemic is hindered by a woefully inadequate federal response.
After insisting the country’s virus testing system was without fault, President Donald Trump announced Sunday evening that he would be using the Defense Production Act to compel increased manufacturing of testing swabs – one of several products governors have been begging the president to help them acquire.
As of Friday, at least 1,080 tests have been completed in Victoria County by private and public facilities, according to city spokeswoman Ashley Strevel.
A county-run drive-thru testing site has remained closed since April 6.
Strevel said testing was now widely available locally through private labs and clinics, of which the city is working to compile a list. But, when Carr went to her general practitioner last week, she was told the doctor’s office could not test for COVID-19.
“I went to the doctor on Tuesday (April 14), but the doctor’s clinic did not have any tests,” Carr said. “They told me, ‘It’s hard for us to get patients tested since they closed down the drive-thru.’”
Carr said she was able to get tested Saturday at DeTar on Demand on North Navarro after she answered several screening questions over the phone. She was told she will receive her test results in two to three days.
She said she worries about the time it took to get her test, especially because she has no idea how she caught the virus that causes COVID-19. She said there could be people in the community carrying and spreading the disease who don’t even know they have it.
A new antibody test for COVID-19, for which samples are now being collected by Cura Telehealth & Wellness in the parking lot of Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Victoria North, will help give public health officials an idea of how many people have been exposed to the virus in the community.
Because the standard tests have been in short supply, and because an unknown number of people have been infected with the virus but have no or very mild symptoms, U.S. officials don’t have a complete understanding of how many people have already been infected and how dangerous the disease actually is.
Understanding the total number of people who have been exposed to the virus is critical as researchers continue to determine whether a previous COVID-19 infection will give patients some type of immunity from future infections.
And because the U.S. is still working to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, antibody tests can’t completely replace viral tests, which can diagnose a current COVID-19 infection.
Cura’s tests can begin detecting antibodies as soon as three days after exposure and as late as 10 days, according to Cura’s CEO, Dr. Clinton Baird.
With 169,536 viral tests for COVID-19 completed statewide as of Friday, Victoria County’s total number of tests exceeds the state average of about 667 tests completed per county, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Nevertheless, Carr said she worries that number isn’t enough, and public health officials should wait before reopening businesses.
“I think it’s absolutely crazy and way too early,” she said. “There’s not enough people being tested. You’re just opening everybody up to reinfect each other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.