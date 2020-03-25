Self-isolation is essential to protecting the Victoria County community from COVID-19, a disease far more contagious than the flu, public health officials said.
“If you have the flu, typically you will transmit that virus to 1.3 or 1.4 people. That means after 10 cycles ... about 14 people will catch the flu,” said Dr. John McNeill, Victoria’s public health authority, at a Wednesday news conference. “COVID-19 is much more contagious. What the research shows is typically you will pass it to three people. It does not seem like much of a difference between 1.4 and three, but if you go through 10 cycles with COVID(-19), you will pass this disease on to 59,000 people.”
Without a vaccine or treatment available for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, self-isolation is of vital importance, he said.
“You can’t do anything to tell the virus to not jump out of your pocket and go somewhere else, so the only thing you can do is not give it the opportunity, and that is done through isolation,” said McNeill, who added the virus can be spread before infected people show symptoms.
That recommendation came a day after public health officials revealed Victoria County had discovered its first three confirmed cases of COVID-19. One of those infected people is thought to have contracted the disease from within the county, leading officials to suspect the virus is spreading within the community.
The other two people likely caught the virus while traveling, officials said.
Also, Wednesday, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Texas reached 974, and Calhoun County officials said they had discovered their first two cases.
A Victoria County disease-studying team is working to trace anyone who may have come in contact with the community’s three infected people, said David Gonzales, director for the Victoria County Public Health Department. So far, the team has completed the first stage of its investigation and located people who had “high risk” contacts with the three, he said.
Two of those people are women in their 20s, and the third is a man in his 30s.
As of Wednesday, they were experiencing mild symptoms and were isolating themselves at their homes.
The three infected people are also being cooperative with health officials.
Gonzales said high-risk contacts included people who had been within 6 feet of any of the three infected people for “extended periods of time” while they were contagious.
The county’s investigative team is still working to identify and reach people who had low-risk contacts with the three infected people.
Gonzales said low-risk contacts might include people who had gone to locations where the infected people had previously visited.
Public health officials have revealed two Victoria locations where visitors may have caught the virus days ago.
On March 19 and 20, infected people may have visited LoanMax Title Loans, 3201 N. Navarro St.
On Saturday, infected people may have visited Sprint Store, 6203 N. Navarro St.
Describing the current level of virus spread as still “minimal,” public health and local government officials said at their Wednesday news conference that they were satisfied with the current level of protective measures.
Minimal transmission is defined as “linked, isolated cases” without evidence of exposure in communal settings, according to a strategic response guide used for planning by local officials.
Saturday, County Judge Ben Zeller and Mayor Rawley McCoy signed social gathering orders prohibiting groups of 10 or more from meeting if they might be gathered within 6 feet of one another.
“The way that people are responding in this community is astounding,” McCoy said.
“I think we are on track,” Zeller said.
Prohibited events include church and other religious services, weddings, parties, funerals, sporting events and conferences among others. Public dining areas and bars also have been ordered closed.
Failure to follow the orders could result in fines up to $1,000 or jail terms up to 180 days.
Gatherings at hospitals and medical facilities, critical infrastructure, day cares, government buildings providing essential services, pharmacies and grocery stores are exempt from the order.
“It takes everybody following that for it to be effective,” Zeller said, adding, “A weak link in people’s compliance could undue the efforts of everyone else.”
McCoy and Zeller, who are responsible for decisions to control the virus’ spread, said they would consider more stringent measures if transmission became “moderate.”
“Moderate” transmission is defined by the strategic guide as having “high likelihood or confirmed exposure within communal settings with potential for rapid increase in suspected cases.”
They also said they would defer to public health experts to determine when those “trigger points” were reached.
Zeller said decisions by him and McCoy have so far been “ahead of the curve.”
Stay-at-home and shelter-in-place orders have been issued in Houston, San Antonio, Austin and Dallas, prohibiting all non-essential travel by residents.
A similar order is possible in Victoria, Zeller said, but he added that increased restrictions might take other forms, such as orders limiting groups to less than 10 people.
“I’m totally satisfied with what we have in place now,” McCoy said.
“When you look at the desired effect of some of these stay-at-home orders, I think we are largely achieving that now,” Zeller said.
He said any decisions to limit residents’ movement or gathering should be balanced with costs to the local economy.
“At the end of the day, what folks in the community want to be certain of is that we at this table are doing everything that we should be doing to protect the community from the spread of COVID-19, but that we are not unnecessarily hurting businesses and families that are already hurting,” Zeller said.
