Victoria County residents and businesses who fail to follow local recommendations and a state order dictating the terms of a phased economic reopening do more than risk fines and jail time.
They also risk the health of their community, said city and county officials at a Wednesday news conference.
“We are all in this together, and the more we take actions to keep our community safe, the more quickly that we will be able to reopen our community,” said Mayor Rawley McCoy. “If nothing else, think of other people and your ability to be kind to them.”
At their Wednesday news conference, Victoria County officials also reported five more people infected with the new coronavirus bringing the total number of cases to 137.
Of those, 80 people have recovered, and three county residents have died of COVID-19.
Starting 12:01 a.m. Friday, retail shops, movie theaters, shopping malls, restaurants, most museums and libraries in the Crossroads will be allowed to reopen as long as they limit their occupancy to 25%, according to an executive order signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday.
Visitation at nursing homes, assisted living facilities and long-term care centers remains prohibited by the order. Schools shall also remain closed to students.
The Victoria Fire Marshal’s Office will lead efforts to educate and enforce business owners about how to safely and legally reopen, said Fire Marshal Tom Legler.
Those efforts first will concentrate on educating rather than enforcing the state order although failing to comply could result in fines of up to $1,000 and up to 180 days in jail.
“We will probably at least visit and drive by locations to see what type of response the community has because we really don’t know if people are going to be lining up at the doors or ... take the time and wait a couple of weeks,” Legler said. “We monitor it and see where we are because it’s such an unknown.”
The fire marshal also encouraged residents to report businesses that fail to adhere to the 25% occupancy requirement and other stipulations included in the state order.
Depending on how much education or enforcement is required, Legler said, other local offices, including law enforcement, could be asked to help.
Business owners are allowed to refuse service to anyone, including those who do not wear masks or appear sick.
Despite the possibility of fines and jail time, local public officials said they hoped residents and businesses would follow the order out of a desire to protect their neighbors.
For example, although residents are not required to wear face coverings in public, they are encouraged to.
“We strongly recommend that everyone ... wear a face covering,” McCoy said, adding, “If you can wear a face covering and make your fellow citizen feel comfortable while they are out just as an act of pure kindness, I see nothing wrong with that.”
The state order signed Monday says no jurisdiction can impose penalties on those who do not wear face coverings in public.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that everyone wear a cloth face covering when in public to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. The masks are meant not to protect the wearer but, rather, to prevent a person infected with the virus from unwittingly spreading it.
Although the state order does not include bars, gyms, public pools, interactive amusement venues, massage establishments, tattoo and piercing studios, cosmetic salons in its list of “reopened services,” it does require residents to avoid them.
It also requires residents to minimize social gatherings and person-to-person contact with those who do not share a household.
Additionally, the order makes some suggestions.
Those older than 65 are “strongly encouraged” to stay at home as much as possible, according to the state order.
The use of drive-thru, pickup and delivery options for food and drink also is “highly encouraged.”
While Victoria County’s COVID-19 hotline, 361-580-5796, may offer some clarification into what is allowed, the Texas Attorney General’s Office and Governor’s Office will have ultimate say, said County Judge Ben Zeller.
“In spite of some differences in the orders that have been in place, we’re all striving for the same goal,” Zeller said. “At the end of the day, we want the same thing accomplished. My goal is that these new executive orders from the governor will be successful in getting the state back up and running and open for business and also in slowing the spread of COVID-19.”
