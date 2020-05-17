As the U.S. oil & gas rig count plunges to a record low for the second week in a row, oil and gas experts are beginning to worry about the long-term effects of the downturn, especially on smaller, independent oil producers.
Spencer Klotzman, a Victoria attorney who specializes in oil, gas and mineral law, said such companies are particularly susceptible to the downturn not just because of their size compared to giants such as Exxon and ConocoPhillips, but because of their reliance on private equity firms rather than banks.
“The big lesson of the 2014 crash was that banks really stopped lending to a lot of these producers, so private equity stepped in,” Klotzman said.
It’s likely these private investors may pull out, and that acreage currently being developed by small companies may get transferred to larger companies, he said.
“During the downturn, a lot of what happens is dependent on who their investors are and their tolerance,” he said. “It seems almost inevitable there will be some consolidation of acreage.”
Earlier in May, the Texas Railroad Commission dismissed a vote on prorationing oil rates, which some people, including Klotzman, believed could have helped stabilize the price of gas and help smaller companies survive.
Karr Ingham, of Amarillo, is a petroleum economist for the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers, which represents small, independent oil companies.
More than the producers going out of business, Ingham said he worries about their employees and the ripple effects on other parts of the industry, such as service companies.
“A company may be able to survive this, but who’s not going to survive this is the people who work for them,” Ingham said. “When companies cut costs in an effort to stay a float, in many cases the first thing to go is labor.”
