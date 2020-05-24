Almost every other day, Kambree Tagliabue, 10, visits her 98-year-old great-grandfather to watch TV, play dice games or just talk.
“We live right around the corner, so I come over a lot,” Kambree said.
Although these days, the pair find themselves talking mostly about the news and COVID-19, they always have a good time together.
And on Wednesday, Kambree joined a crowd of about 50 friends, family and community members in wishing her great-grandfather and World War II veteran Isdell Adolph Birnbaum a happy 98th birthday.
Throughout the ceremony, the crowd, which kept their distance out of concern for COVID-19, offered cheers and applause. Representatives from the American Legion presented him with a flag, a certificate and many thanks for his six years of service in the Army during the most destructive war in modern history.
Sitting in a chair in the front lawn at the home he shares with his daughter and son-in-law, Birnbaum beamed, thanking over and over again those who had gathered for the honor they bestowed on him that evening.
At the ceremony’s end, a cheerful rendition of “Happy Birthday” burst from the crowd.
“Thank you all very, very much,” said Birnbaum, a soft-spoken man who is as sharp as ever despite his years. “I never expected any of this, and I certainly don’t feel like I deserve it.”
But family and friends disagreed with the veteran’s last point. He indeed had earned the honor.
Rising to the rank of staff sergeant, Birnbaum spent six years in the service, which took him from the most- forlorn reaches of the Pacific Theater to the heart of war-torn Europe, where he witnessed the horrors of Nazi concentration camps.
In November 1942, Birnbaum, the oldest of six siblings, left his family’s farm in the tiny Texas town of Manheim and enlisted in the Army.
He was 20 when he began his service as a surgical technician.
“We were in the place of nurses originally because the Army would not send female nurses to the Pacific,” Birnbaum said.
As a member of the 30th field hospital, Birnbaum was sent to Kiska Island in the Aleutian Islands in the cold north Pacific Ocean.
It was more than 4,000 miles from his family’s farm.
Kiska and another Aleutian island, Attu, were the only U.S. territories to be invaded by the Japanese during WWII.
When Birnbaum landed there with U.S. forces in 1943, the Japanese had just departed.
In 1944, Birnbaum was shipped back to the U.S. for a brief stay.
“That’s when I met my youngest brother for the first time,” he said. “He was 8 months old when I came home. He was born while I was gone.”
Then, three weeks after the invasion of Normandy, Birnbaum landed in France and began working at a field hospital that moved from Luxembourg to Germany.
During that time, Birnbaum treated American soldiers wounded in the violence that raged across Europe.
More than 75 years later, those memories still burn painfully in the man’s mind.
Sitting among the crowd of friends and family Wednesday evening, he was suddenly serious as he recalled those memories.
“I saw a low of soldiers, a lot of young men hurt. They didn’t want to die,” said Birnbaum, his voice swallowed by emotion. “It’s hard to talk about it.”
He also saw piles of bodies at a liberated concentration camp.
“Our people were hauling out corpses piled like cordwood on wagons,” he said.
Birnbaum’s family said he has talked rarely about those memories in the years since. And they understand that need for silence.
“He doesn’t really talk about it because he’s seen some bad stuff,” Kambree said.
While those memories sometimes surface painfully, Birnbaum said the good in his life has far outweighed the bad.
After the war, he returned home to start a career as a bookkeeper and accountant in San Antonio and Corpus Christi.
But it was as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather that he found his true calling.
When his first wife began suffering from alcoholism, Birnbaum was virtually alone in raising his three children, said his daughter, Cheryl Kroos, 69.
After the divorce with Kroos’ mother, Birnbaum stayed single for 30 years to raise Kroos and her siblings – a sacrifice she does not take lightly.
“My dad was always there for us,” Kroos said, adding, “He basically gave up a portion of his life to raise us, and we appreciate that.”
That’s why when Birnbaum’s third wife, whom he married at the age of 89, needed to be cared for at a nursing home, Kroos was eager to welcome him into her home.
Although her father’s keen sense of humor makes him a delight to live with, Kroos said, she also is grateful for the opportunity to give back to a man who gave so much of his life for herself, her siblings and his country.
“For the time that he gave up for us, this is the time that we can give up for him, and it makes it easy because he is so funny to be around. If he was a little a------, he wouldn’t be here,” Kroos said, laughing.
