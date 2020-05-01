One more Victoria County resident was reported to have the new coronavirus on Friday, local officials said at a daily new conference.
That additional case brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 140, said Ashley Strevel, city spokeswoman.
Of those, 34 people are thought to have caught the virus through community transmission.
At least 82 people have recovered, and 53 people remain actively infected.
At least 12 Victoria County residents are in hospitals with the disease.
Local officials also reported Friday that a fifth Victoria County resident had died from COVID-19-related complications.
The patient was woman in her 60s who was hospitalized in Victoria, according to a news release from the Victoria County Public Health Department. No additional information about her was provided.
"It is unfortunate that our county has lost one of its residents because of the spread of this virus," officials said. "The Victoria County Public Health Department extends its deepest condolences to the patient's family and friends."
In Victoria County, the COVID-19 infection continued to increase Friday, said Dr. John McNeill, local public authority.
He also said a second wave of the disease was possible later in the year.
