One new case of COVID-19 was announced in Wharton County Monday.
A total of 43 county residents have tested positive for the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management also announced Monday that two patients additional patients who previously tested positive have recovered, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 33.
No county residents are reported to have died of COVID-19.
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|36
|31
|3
|Goliad
|7
|5
|0
|DeWitt
|17
|14
|1
|Jackson
|15
|13
|1
|Lavaca
|8
|4
|1
|Matagorda
|66
|37
|5
|Refugio
|3
|0
|0
|Victoria
|156
|129
|7
|Wharton
|43
|33
|0
|9-County total
|350
|261
|18
|•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.