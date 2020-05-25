Matagorda County Courthouse

One new positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed Monday in Matagorda County, local officials said.

Since the pandemic started, 68 county residents have tested positive for the new coronavirus. The new case is a man between the ages of 60 and 70 years old, according to the Matagorda Regional Medical Center. There are 21 active cases of the disease, officials said. 42 people have made full recoveries and five residents have died.

This story will be updated throughout the day. Please check back at VictoriaAdvoate.com and look in Tuesday's Victoria Advocate for full coverage.

Ciara McCarthy covers public health for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. You can reach her at cmccarthy@vicad.com or at 580-6597 or on Twitter at @mccarthy_ciara. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.

COVID-19 cases by county

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 41 31 3
Goliad 7 5 0
DeWitt 17 14 1
Jackson 17 14 1
Lavaca 9 5 1
Matagorda 68 42 5
Refugio 3 3 0
Victoria 158 135 7
Wharton 44 34 0
9-County total 362 283 18
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily.

Ciara McCarthy covers public health for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. She reports on insurance, the cost of health care, local hospitals, and more. Questions, tips, or ideas? Contact: cmccarthy@vicad.com or call 361-580-6597.

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.