One new positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed Monday in Matagorda County, local officials said.
Since the pandemic started, 68 county residents have tested positive for the new coronavirus. The new case is a man between the ages of 60 and 70 years old, according to the Matagorda Regional Medical Center. There are 21 active cases of the disease, officials said. 42 people have made full recoveries and five residents have died.
This story will be updated throughout the day. Please check back at VictoriaAdvoate.com and look in Tuesday's Victoria Advocate for full coverage.
