Online signups are full for Thursday's mass vaccination clinic in Victoria, but residents can still call 1-888-966-5640 starting at 10 a.m. to sign up.
2,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed tomorrow. Only those who are able to book an appointment in advance will be eligible for vaccination.
People in phase 1A and 1B of the state's vaccination plan are eligible to sign up. This includes frontline health care workers, people age 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions that put them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
Future vaccination clinics will take place when the county receives additional doses from the state, according to a press release from the Victoria County Public Health Department.
