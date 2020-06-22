An outbreak of COVID-19 at Citizens Medical Center has infected 16 hospital employees, county health officials said Monday.
Officials also confirmed 38 new cases of the disease on Monday, the most new cases reported in a single day in Victoria County since the pandemic began.
The outbreak at Citizens is the third COVID-19 outbreak in the county, and the third to be linked to a health care facility.
All 16 employees are currently under isolation, and the Victoria County Public Health Department is working with the hospital to monitor any contacts the employees had and set up any tests necessary. Anyone who has had close contact with one of the employees will be contacted directly by health department staff.
The employees began isolating at home over the weekend, according to a news release from Citizens. They will stay in isolation for 14 days until they test negative and are cleared by a medical professional, the hospital said.
Any employees or medical staff who may have been exposed to a positive COVID-19 patient have either been tested or are in the process of being tested, according to the news release. Any patients who may have had contact with the affected employees also will be notified of the potential exposure.
Some elective procedures scheduled for Monday were rescheduled “out of an abundance of caution and patient safety,” according to the news release.
The outbreak is part of a surge in new cases in Victoria, the Crossroads, and throughout the state. The region has seen unprecedented increases in new cases, in line with increases that have been reported across the state.
In Victoria, 111 new cases were confirmed in the week ending Sunday, higher than any previous week since the pandemic started. On Sunday alone, 35 cases were reported.
A majority of the new infections in Victoria are linked to young people socializing in close proximity, health officials said.
“A lot more younger people are out and about,” said Dr. John McNeill, Victoria’s local health authority. “I mean there are people that are going to the beach, they’re going to bars, and they’re spreading the disease. And we all know that.”
Eleven Victoria County residents with COVID-19 were in the hospital as of Monday evening, officials said. Across DeWitt, Calhoun, Victoria, Goliad, Lavaca, and Jackson counties, there are 20 confirmed COVID-19 patients in area hospitals, according to state data.
Although cases have increased, hospitalizations have not increased to levels seen at the beginning of the pandemic, but McNeill said that could just be a matter of time.
“To think that the hospitalizations are not going to go up, I think, is a little naive,” he said.
Lavaca County
Lavaca County’s total number of COVID-19 cases more than doubled between last Friday and Monday – from 37 to 88 cases, according to Egon Barthels, the county’s emergency management coordinator.
Before Monday, the county last reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Friday evening, bringing its total number of residents who had contracted the virus to 37.
As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, it was not yet clear whether all 51 of the new cases were reported to county officials by the state on Monday or whether some were reported to the county during the weekend.
Barthels said the 88 cases among residents include 24 patients who have recovered and 63 active, probable and pending investigation cases, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. One resident has died while infected with COVID-19.
The state health department recently started reporting cases that are pending investigation and probable cases, in part because of a lag in the completion of investigations that an influx in cases has caused.
A case that is pending investigation is one that has been confirmed by a laboratory and reported to the state, but has not been processed by state health officials.
A probable case is one that is not laboratory confirmed, but meets case definition through a combination of symptoms, exposure history and other lab tests.
On April 5, the Council for the State and Territorial Epidemiologists recommended that confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 be included in case counts released publicly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has started including probables in its reporting as a result, as well as several states.
Two of Lavaca County’s cases were probable and 51 cases were pending investigation as of Monday, according to the state health department.
“Since Lavaca County is experiencing increased case reports and testing, we’re going to see a significant increase in numbers compared to what we’ve previously reported,” Barthels said during a Facebook live video on Monday morning.
Matagorda County
Twenty-one new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Matagorda County on Monday.
The new cases brings the county’s total to 129, according to a news release from the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center. Of those, 58 are recovered and five residents have died.
“It seems that the public really should take this virus seriously,” said county spokesman Mitch Thames in the release, adding that 21 new cases in one day is “almost an unbelievable number.”
Matagorda County officials and medical leaders from the Matagorda Regional Medical Center, Matagorda Episcopal Health Outreach Program and the Palacios Community Medical Center “agree that what we are seeing indicates a possible second wave of COVID-19 within our community,” Thames wrote.
A public testing site will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Bay City Civic Center, 201 7th St., Bay City,
There is no cost for the test, the release said. All tests will be scheduled in advance and patients will be given appointments for their test. To be eligible for testing, a person must show one or more symptoms of COVID-19.
To schedule a test, call 512-883-2400 or visit txcovidtest.org.
“We encourage everyone who lives, works, and plays in Matagorda County to remain aware of their surroundings and to actively monitor and manage their health status,” Thames said. “Please follow the social distancing, hygiene, and travel guidelines that we all know so well, and continue to support and pray for each other as we do our part to stay healthy and safe during this global pandemic.”
Wharton County
Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported nine new positive cases of COVID-19 and 16 new recoveries. Andy Kirkland, emergency management coordinator, said the new cases were reported to the county Sunday night by state health officials.
The total who have tested positive for COVID-19 is now 115 in Wharton County and 60 reported cases who have recovered and one death. Wharton County has 54 active COVID-19 cases.
DeWitt County
Five new cases were confirmed in DeWitt County on Monday, local officials said.
In total, 42 county residents have been diagnosed with the new respiratory disease since the pandemic began.
The new cases include a 36-year-old man with a rural address in the Cuero Zip code, according to a news release from the county. The man was infected through community spread, possibly related to out-of-town travel.
The second new case is a 60-year-old woman with a rural address in the Yorktown Zip code, the release said. Her infection is considered community spread and is also possibly linked to work-related travel out of the county.
The third new case is a 55-year-old woman who lives in Yoakum. She was exposed through her work.
The 41st case is a 26-year-old woman living in Yorktown. Officials said her infection is considered community spread with known travel to Corpus Christi.
The 42nd case is a 53-year-old woman with a rural address in the Yoakum Zip code. She was infected by a family member who came to visit and later tested positive for the virus, officials said.
All five patients are isolated and recovering at their respective homes. Of the 42 cases, 19 patients are isolated at home and 18 have recovered. Four patients are receiving care in medical facilities in Victoria. One person who was diagnosed with COVID-19 and a comorbidity has died.
DeWitt is not including probable cases or cases pending investigation in their totals, said County Judge Daryl Fowler.
Jackson County
Jackson County officials confirmed four new COVID-19 infections in the county as the state’s health department switched to a new method of tracking cases.
On Friday, there were three new cases in Jackson County, all of which were “pending investigation.” These are cases in which a patient has a positive lab test for COVID-19, but state contact tracers haven’t yet begun to investigate the case.
An additional case was confirmed Monday.
In total, there are 25 cases in Jackson County. Twenty patients have recovered. One patient with COVID-19 has died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.