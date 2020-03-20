PORT LAVACA – For 9 years, David Campos has supported his family with the money he earns during oyster season.
Now, that source of income has been shut down.
Alby’s Seafood told Campos on Friday that it would stop regularly accepting bags of oysters from its more than 30 suppliers in Seadrift.
“We don’t buy the oysters unless we can sell them,” said Anthony Godinich, who owns the Rockport restaurant. “I don’t think anybody worked yesterday in Seadrift.”
The collapse of the local oyster market comes as restaurants across the country close their doors to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered that all Texas restaurants close their dining rooms effective 11:59 p.m. Friday and lasting until the end of the day April 3.
Chris Ingram, manager of San Leon-based Prestige Oysters Inc., said his company, which distributes oysters across the country, won’t be able to provide work to its regular 100 boats in Seadrift until restaurants begin to open their doors.
"It's a domino effect," he said.
With the loss of a market to sell oysters, Campos and his wife, Christi Campos, worry about what they’ll do to provide for their family.
For years, the family has relied solely on the income David brings in during oyster season.
“We have seven children total, three of them have left home, but four of them are still here,” said Christi Campos. “I’m scared we’re not going to have money to buy food, and what if there’s not enough food?”
David Campos said that, at worst, he could take to the water on one of his two boats to provide for his family.
“He was like, ‘We have a lot of water to go catch fish,’ and I’m like, ‘Ugh,’” said Christi Campos, who doesn’t like fish.
She worries not only about the economic security of her family, but for the health of her children, one of whom, Frankie, was born prematurely and has a lung disease.
“We sat down together last night and were talking about it,” she said. “I asked him, ‘Are you scared?’ A man’s pride is shot if he says he’s scared, and he did say he’s scared.”
The Campos family isn’t the only one affected by the shut down.
For the past two years, Alby’s Seafood has employed four visa workers who come from Mexico to help David Campos during oyster harvest season. All but one left on Tuesday.
Julio Chavez, the last of the family’s visa workers, said he’s more afraid of being in the U.S. than he would be in Mexico.
But Chavez said he’s staying to try to make more money to send home.
“Over here, if they make $100, that’s more money than they make in 2½, three weeks back home,” said Russel Cady, another oyster harvester who works with visa workers employed by Alby's Seafood. “It’s all about their family.”
Cady, a lifelong oyster harvester and shrimper, said that of 350 boats that regularly fish in the waters off Seadrift, only 15 were in the bay Wednesday.
Although he knows all industries are hurting right now, Cady said the outlook is particularly worrisome for oyster harvesters, who have only until April 30 to make money before the season ends.
“We only have a limited time to make money,” he said. “If we don’t make any money between now and the end of the season, we’re all basically bankrupt.”
Chelsea Bailey, a spokeswoman for Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, said there haven’t been many bay section closures this season and that harvesting normally doesn’t let up until late April.
Campos has been spending his new downtime to maintain his boat and get it ready for next season.
“They say in two weeks maybe it’ll be better, but I don’t know,” he said. “We’ll wait and see.”
