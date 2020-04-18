After years of increasingly worse pain, Teresa Dunlap was looking forward to her hip replacement surgery scheduled for April 3.
But the replacement was put on hold in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott's order to postpone elective procedures and surgeries until April 21 in efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and conserve resources.
Abbott loosened that order Friday with another executive order that will allow diagnostic testing and some elective surgeries to resume starting Wednesday, as long as medical resources and capacity levels remain at adequate levels.
The announcement came after the Texas Medical Association and state senators called on him to slowly reduce restrictions.
Dunlap did not know if her surgery will be allowed under the new orders as of Friday, but the 68-year-old retired nurse and Port Lavaca resident said she was OK waiting if that means slowing the spread of the COVID-19 and conserving resources, which is why Abbott issued the original order.
"It would be nice to get rid of the pain," she said. "But I understand that not only are they (heath care workers) taking care of COVID patients, but others, too. It (the pandemic) does not stop people from having heart attacks or urgent-type stuff."
The delay of elective procedures and surgeries also has delivered an unintended but staggering financial blow to the health care centers and providers that depend on providing these services for revenue.
Dr. Paul Mondolfi, a cosmetic plastic surgeon in Victoria, had to shut down his practice indefinitely as a result of the order, he said, which has been his life since 1995.
His situation was uniquely grim because 100% of his practice is elective. He has not retired and is maintaining both his insurance and medical licenses, he said, but the office could not sustain with heavy overhead costs and no income.
"I've been trying to arrange for follow-ups of care, writing letters, sending copies of medical records – doing what I think I have to do for my patients," he said. "My personnel have been very faithful and helpful ... It is only four, but they've been with me for 10 to 20 years. I have the best crew in the world, and I am losing them."
The financial implications touch almost all health care facilities, including those that do perform essential procedures or surgeries. A dramatic drop in revenue and reduction of business hours inevitably leads to budget cuts, layoffs, hour reductions or other employment changes.
By the end of the fourth week in March, 1,150 people had filed for unemployment in the Golden Crescent region.
Health care was at the top of the list for job losses with dentistry being the most affected in the sector, said Henry Guajardo, executive director of Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent.
“Some of our staff has been with us for years, so that has been the toughest part of trying to balance taking care of them, but only seeing a few patients a week," said Dr. Faryn Vela, a dentist and associate at Victoria Dentistry. “We’re able to apply for different loans, so hopefully that will help ease some of that burden that us as well as other dental offices are going to be going through."
All dentist offices in Victoria have reduced office hours in accordance with Abbott's orders, and rescheduled elective procedures, such as routine cleanings or crownings.
Victoria Dentistry is open only on Tuesdays, when dentists see patients with issues that cannot wait, Vela said.
"They come in, and we help them. We get them out of pain, and we’ve been able to do that for the most part, but having to delay other procedures where they are not necessarily in pain, but they are still important has been the biggest challenge," she said. "We're so used to being able to see patients daily."
The Guadalupe Valley Dental Society penned a letter to the Victoria Advocate on behalf of Victoria and surrounding dentists, which expressed the difficulties they have encountered in terms of both patient care and finances.
"As small business owners we have been faced with the same hard decisions of laying off our work families who have so many more loved ones connected to the support their job provides," the letter reads. "As health care providers, the lost access to care could have unintended consequences regarding our patients' well-being."
Nearly 80% of dental offices in the U.S. are closed to all care except emergency care, according to a poll from the American Dental Association. Of offices that remain open, 92% reported seeing less than 10% of their normal patient volume.
"This large-scale absence of dental examination and therapy leads to a vacuum in the identification process of infection processes as well as other dental-related pathologies that place patients at risk for increasingly complicated procedures," the Guadalupe Valley Dental Society wrote.
At hospitals, where surgeries and procedures are at the core of business, the scope of the financial impact has not yet come into focus.
In complying with Abbott's executive order, Citizens Medical Center's overall surgery volume is down by about 80%, said Dr. Daniel Cano, Citizens' chief medical officer.
"The loss of surgeries will certainly create a revenue impact on our financial performance, but it is too early to assess the extent of that," he said. "The entire hospital is working to mitigate the economic impact that so many hospitals around the country are similarly seeing."
Jennifer McDaniel, a spokeswoman for Citizens, said the hospital had not laid off any employees as of Friday.
Citizens has reassigned several employees to other areas as needed, and developed a labor pool to allow for reassignment when possible, Cano said. Staff is developing a plan for resuming surgical care as circumstances permit, which should start next week thanks to Abbott's new executive order.
"Citizens Medical Center looks forward to being able to resume our full suite of services as soon as the governor’s orders allow," Cano said.
