A single bottle of aloe vera soothing hand soap sat alone on the shelf at Dick’s Food Store on Friday. Shoppers already had snatched up the neighboring bottles.
An aisle over, shelves that normally held toilet paper were completely empty.
The spread of coronavirus has sparked a rash of panic buying that is leaving aisles in local stores without particular items.
Shopping at Dick’s was heavier than usual, said Tim Striedel, store manager. While the liquid hand soap was down to one bottle and the hand sanitizer was gone, nearby shelves still carried stacks of bar soap. Four small bottles of bleach were left at one end of a vacant section of shelving. Water was still available but temporarily limited to two products per shopper. The selection of meat was looking sparse.
“We expect the next meat truck on Tuesday,” said Darryl Jones, a meat market employee at Dick’s. “We had two customers, one from Richmond and one from Rosenberg, who came here because they were all out of toilet paper, water and meat where they live.”
The Rev. Carrie Guerra of Trinity Episcopal Church who was shopping at Dick's said the atmosphere reminded her of pre- and post-Hurricane Harvey times.
“Everyone came together then. We were encouraged to help each other. Now, you are told to stay away from people because they can be harmful to you,” Guerra said. “We are going to have to find new and creative ways to help each other and be there for the community.”
Up the road, H-E-B Plus! was sold out of hand soap, hand sanitizer and toilet paper, among other items, on Friday.
“We are monitoring supplies closely. It’s fluid right now. Distribution channels are strained for everyone,” said Doug Wallace, the general manager for H-E-B Plus!. “We will have as much product as we can as soon as possible. There are a lot of questions, and it changes day-to-day.”
In order to serve as many customers as possible, the store has placed a temporary limit of two items per shopper on bottled water, hand sanitizer, bleach, toilet paper, rubbing alcohol and latex gloves, among other items.
Dollar General on Moody Street sold out of its selection of hand soap and bleach products, too, on Friday.
Olga Scott, of Victoria, picked up the last small package of toilet paper. She normally shops at H-E-B but visited the southside store in hopes of finding hard-to-find items. Her husband did not buy extra toilet paper two days earlier because the shelves were full at that time.
“I’m not in the medical industry, but a lot of people are freaking out,” Scott said. “They go buy toilet paper to be prepared, and I know a lot of people have extended family, but you have to think of other people.”
The atmosphere as coronavirus spreads also reminds Scott of the time surrounding Hurricane Harvey.
“This reminds me of the hurricane when there was no bread for weeks. It’s the same thing with toilet paper this time. If you’re not prepared how are you going to use the restroom? It sounds dumb, but it’s the truth,” she said. “If I’m going to panic, you’re going to panic and we are all going to panic together, and then the bad people are going to do bad stuff. I’m not sure where this is headed, what’s going to happen, no one knows.”
Wayne Dierlam, of Victoria, pushed a basket filled with bread, dried beans, crackers, candy and a few other items down the aisle at Dick's.
“No panic whatsoever. Time will pass and this will pass, too. Be yourself. God is great. God is good,” Dierlam said of his trip to pick up a few groceries. “The administration is doing a wonderful job — I know some don’t agree. It’s not time to sell in the stock market, it’s time to buy. It’ll come back."
He continued that people need to listen, take advice and not panic.
“Haste makes waste,” Dierlam said. “I’m optimistic. It’s all going to be okay — in time. You just can’t find toilet paper.”
