During the middle of a global pandemic and through Monday’s pouring rain, Hayes Langridge turned 3 years old with a parade of community members from around Victoria.
After weeks of planning and interruptions to everyday life, Sara Langridge never would have guessed her son’s birthday would be such a success. The social distancing precautions almost canceled Hayes’ entire birthday celebration, but community members the family knows and those they don’t made his day one his mom said “would be something great other than just more bad news.”
Having a parade wasn’t the original plan, but Langridge posted the idea on her social media and then shared it on the Quail Creek neighborhood page. She followed that up by asking if trucks from the Quail Creek and Fannin volunteer fire departments could come out as well.
“I had asked strangers … if they could help us,” Langridge said. “And then 20-something people later, they said ‘yes we want to help.’”
Cody Langridge, her husband and Hayes’ father, is a Victoria firefighter and brought almost the entire fire truck fleet – including a pink fire truck – over for the parade as well. Other parade participants included community members driving a golf cart, lawnmower, John Deere tractor and Texas-sized trucks while dropping off gifts for the birthday boy.
Langridge, a nurse at Citizens Medical Center, knows how difficult it is for people to live a normal lifestyle.
Getting family involved was another hurdle Langridge was able to overcome with modern technology.
Hayes’ grandparents couldn’t attend because of social distancing. But they found a way to add to the real birthday experience with family by using Facetime to share the moment he blew out the candles on his birthday cake which was decked out with a deer blind and little hogs.
One birthday gift Hayes tried out in the pouring rain was his firefighter costume in front of the parade.
“I was fighting back tears the whole time,” his mother said. “I didn’t know a lot of those people, but they were just out there to make a kid happy.”
